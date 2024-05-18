JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.28% to Rs 21.66 crore

Net Loss of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.28% to Rs 21.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.52% to Rs 70.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

21.6621.7270.8084.813.88-16.39-1.31-10.712.083.422.921.700.181.80-3.43-4.32-0.75-10.71-4.06-18.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News