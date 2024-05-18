Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 0.28% to Rs 21.66 crore

Net Loss of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 10.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.28% to Rs 21.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.52% to Rs 70.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.6621.72 0 70.8084.81 -17 OPM %3.88-16.39 --1.31-10.71 - PBDT2.083.42 -39 2.921.70 72 PBT0.181.80 -90 -3.43-4.32 21 NP-0.75-10.71 93 -4.06-18.34 78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

JHS Svendgaard Laboratories reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks edge higher

Barometers trade higher; Pharma shares advance; Biocon rallies over 3%

Nifty hovers above 22,400; VIX suprts over 8%

R R Financial Consultants reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vimta Labs consolidated net profit declines 2.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Kirloskar Ferrous Q4 PAT drops 81% YoY to Rs 18 cr

ZEEL reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Zenith Fibres reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story