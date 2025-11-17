JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures standalone net profit declines 47.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 3.98 crore

Net profit of JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures declined 47.37% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.983.830.50-7.051.040.880.360.110.100.19

