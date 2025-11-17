Atal Realtech standalone net profit declines 42.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.54% to Rs 19.74 crore

Net profit of Atal Realtech declined 42.54% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.54% to Rs 19.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.19.7428.4212.8710.201.912.581.642.421.041.81

