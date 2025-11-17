Rajnish Wellness standalone net profit declines 78.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 31.11% to Rs 12.00 crore

Net profit of Rajnish Wellness declined 78.57% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.11% to Rs 12.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 17.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.12.0017.42-1.922.760.080.380.080.370.060.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News