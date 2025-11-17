Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 106.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.26% to Rs 90.47 crore

Net profit of Motisons Jewellers rose 106.06% to Rs 21.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.26% to Rs 90.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 109.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.90.47109.3433.7515.9529.2615.7228.8415.2221.4310.40

