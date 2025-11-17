Silgo Retail standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 81.46% to Rs 11.65 crore

Net profit of Silgo Retail rose 80.00% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 81.46% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.11.656.4217.7716.672.081.062.071.071.440.80

