JIK Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 54.17% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net loss of JIK Industries reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 54.17% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.00% to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.24 -54 0.430.50 -14 OPM %-218.18-179.17 --67.44-134.00 - PBDT-0.070.15 PL -0.120.01 PL PBT-0.070.15 PL -0.120.01 PL NP-0.070.15 PL -0.120.01 PL

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

