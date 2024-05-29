Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 24.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 38.84 crore

Net profit of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals rose 24.09% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 38.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.57% to Rs 25.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.82% to Rs 141.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

