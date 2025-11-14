Jindal Photo consolidated net profit declines 61.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1250.62% to Rs 10.94 crore

Net profit of Jindal Photo declined 61.95% to Rs 47.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 124.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1250.62% to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.10.940.8198.8190.1250.14124.7450.13124.7347.44124.69

