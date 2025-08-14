Jindal Photo consolidated net profit rises 10.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.29% to Rs 0.54 crore

Net profit of Jindal Photo rose 10.46% to Rs 52.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 47.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.29% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.540.6383.3384.1352.4547.4352.4447.4252.3847.42

