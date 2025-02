East West Freight Carriers consolidated net profit rises 182.61% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.76% to Rs 65.48 crore

Net profit of East West Freight Carriers rose 182.61% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 55.76% to Rs 65.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.65.4842.044.087.180.900.840.360.450.650.23

