Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 156.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 156.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales rise 5.89% to Rs 7.91 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company rose 156.60% to Rs 139.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.917.47 6 OPM %98.7498.93 -PBDT140.5355.19 155 PBT140.5355.19 155 NP139.8254.49 157

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

