Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company consolidated net profit rises 156.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.89% to Rs 7.91 crore

Net profit of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company rose 156.60% to Rs 139.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 54.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.7.917.4798.7498.93140.5355.19140.5355.19139.8254.49

