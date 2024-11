Tarmat consolidated net profit rises 46.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.96% to Rs 15.57 crore

Net profit of Tarmat rose 46.43% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 36.96% to Rs 15.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.15.5724.703.532.670.560.460.380.250.410.28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News