Jindal Saw consolidated net profit rises 40.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 4.57% to Rs 5425.16 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw rose 40.60% to Rs 502.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 357.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 5425.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5188.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.43% to Rs 1677.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 643.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 20957.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17868.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5425.165188.04 5 20957.6917868.07 17 OPM %16.9611.56 -15.849.31 - PBDT815.12517.18 58 2783.661214.86 129 PBT666.51391.64 70 2215.67744.53 198 NP502.18357.16 41 1677.03643.95 160

First Published: May 08 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

