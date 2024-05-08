Jindal Saw consolidated net profit rises 40.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.57% to Rs 5425.16 crore

Net profit of Jindal Saw rose 40.60% to Rs 502.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 357.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 5425.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5188.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.43% to Rs 1677.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 643.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.29% to Rs 20957.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17868.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

5425.165188.0420957.6917868.0716.9611.5615.849.31815.12517.182783.661214.86666.51391.642215.67744.53502.18357.161677.03643.95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News