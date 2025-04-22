Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Stainless installs 30 MWp solar energy plant at its Jajpur unit

Jindal Stainless installs 30 MWp solar energy plant at its Jajpur unit

Image
Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In partnership with AB Energia Solutions

Jindal Stainless, and one of India's leading clean energy solution providers, AB Energia Solutions, today announced the successful installation and commissioning of a pioneering solar energy project at Jindal Stainless' manufacturing unit in Jajpur, Odisha. This ground-breaking initiative boasts a cumulative capacity of over 30 MWp, making it the largest captive solar energy plant within a single industrial campus in Odisha.

The solar energy plant installed by Jindal Stainless at its Jajpur unit in partnership with AB Energia comprises a 7.324 MWp floating solar plant and a 23.02 MWp rooftop solar system. The state-of-the art plant is capable of generating approximately 44.3 million units (MU) of green energy annually, significantly reducing the Jajpur unit's dependence on conventional grid electricity. This is equivalent to powering 12,000-15,000 households or cutting CO2 emissions by 32,208 metric tonnes annually.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks rally for 6th day; Realty shares climb

Airtel to acquire 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz band from Adani Data Networks

Ebix Travels named Official Travel Partner for WAVES Bazaar 2025

Faalcon Concepts wins work order of Rs 2.10 cr

Jindal Stainless gains after commissioning Odisha's largest captive solar energy plant

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story