Jindal Stainless installs 30 MWp solar energy plant at its Jajpur unit

In partnership with AB Energia Solutions

Jindal Stainless, and one of India's leading clean energy solution providers, AB Energia Solutions, today announced the successful installation and commissioning of a pioneering solar energy project at Jindal Stainless' manufacturing unit in Jajpur, Odisha. This ground-breaking initiative boasts a cumulative capacity of over 30 MWp, making it the largest captive solar energy plant within a single industrial campus in Odisha.

The solar energy plant installed by Jindal Stainless at its Jajpur unit in partnership with AB Energia comprises a 7.324 MWp floating solar plant and a 23.02 MWp rooftop solar system. The state-of-the art plant is capable of generating approximately 44.3 million units (MU) of green energy annually, significantly reducing the Jajpur unit's dependence on conventional grid electricity. This is equivalent to powering 12,000-15,000 households or cutting CO2 emissions by 32,208 metric tonnes annually.

