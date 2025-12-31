ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.05%, rises for third straight session

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 668.25, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.28% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 16.87% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 668.25, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd has added around 7.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27382.8, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.61 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 670.5, up 1.79% on the day. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 1.28% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 16.87% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.