Jindal Stainless unveils lightweight and corrosion-resistant Salt Tipper Trailer

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Jindal Stainless unveiled the pioneering Salt Tipper Trailer at its Technical Conclave in Gujarat, the heart of India's salt industry. The integration of stainless steel in salt trailers addresses long-standing challenges of corrosion, lower durability, shorter lifespan, and high maintenance costs for salt logistics players, offering them lightweight, corrosion-resistant, energy-efficient, and sustainable solutions.

The company has deployed the advanced 304 & JT (N7 as per BIS 6911 specifications) grades of stainless steel, known for their superior corrosion resistance, fire resistance, and higher strength and excellent impact, for building the trailers. Traditional materials used for this application are known to corrode within 3-4 years, leading to operational downtime and high repair costs. In contrast, stainless steel trailers are estimated to offer around 25% weight reduction, which-among other factors-can result in cost savings of about INR 25-30 lakhs over 10 years and an expected lifespan of about 15-20 years.

This launch builds on a successful pilot, following which Jindal Stainless' Tipper Trailers have already attracted strong market interest, with leading fleet and transport operators in Gujarat and Rajasthan evaluating the trailers for deployment across their combined fleet.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

