Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 127.12 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 127.12 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

From Inland Waterways Authority of India

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works (KMEW) has been received a work order from Inland Waterways Authority of India for 'Procurement of 4 Nos. of Cutter Suction Dredgers, and Ancillary Units (Work Boats + Accommodation Boats) under Capacity Augmentation of National Waterways - 1 (River Ganga). The work order shall be executed over a period 18 months and is valued at Rs 127.12 crore excluding taxes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ideaforge Technology allots 4,669 equity shares under ESOP

Emcure Pharmaceuticals' Kadu unit clears USFDA inspection

NTPC Green Energy gains as arm signs MoU with Gujarat Govt for 15 GW renewable projects

Volumes spurt at Tata Communications Ltd counter

Secmark Consultancy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story