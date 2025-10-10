Ideaforge Technology allots 4,669 equity shares under ESOP

Ideaforge Technology has allotted 4,669 equity shares under ESOP on 10 October 2025. Post allotment, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 43,24,49,340/- comprising of 4,32,44,934 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs. 43,24,96,030/- comprising of 4,32,49,603 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid- up

