Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 264.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vivid Mercantile rose 264.00% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 315.15% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.370.33100.73151.521.380.261.380.250.910.25

