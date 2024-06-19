Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 2.62% over last one month compared to 3.67% gain in BSE Metal index and 4.78% rise in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 0.99% today to trade at Rs 1042.85. The BSE Metal index is up 0.63% to quote at 33738.96. The index is up 3.67 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, JSW Steel Ltd increased 0.8% and NMDC Ltd added 0.75% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 62.53 % over last one year compared to the 22.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has added 2.62% over last one month compared to 3.67% gain in BSE Metal index and 4.78% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4054 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 67024 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1087.9 on 03 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 554.05 on 19 Jun 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News