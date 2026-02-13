Associate Sponsors

Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 22.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Jindal Worldwide consolidated net profit declines 22.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
Sales decline 14.77% to Rs 532.12 crore

Net profit of Jindal Worldwide declined 22.33% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.77% to Rs 532.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 624.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales532.12624.30 -15 OPM %4.188.12 -PBDT22.1034.41 -36 PBT18.2525.08 -27 NP14.3318.45 -22

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

