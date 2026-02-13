Associate Sponsors

VLS Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

VLS Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 29.11 crore

Net profit of VLS Finance reported to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 58.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 29.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -57.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales29.11-57.92 LP OPM %78.80126.12 -PBDT25.32-75.99 LP PBT24.43-77.07 LP NP18.05-58.31 LP

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

