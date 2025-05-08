Jindal Worldwide Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Apar Industries Ltd, Symphony Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd and Intellect Design Arena Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 May 2025.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd soared 10.90% to Rs 67.07 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60379 shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd spiked 10.86% to Rs 6387.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14949 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7098 shares in the past one month.

Symphony Ltd surged 9.31% to Rs 1304.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6867 shares in the past one month.

Concord Biotech Ltd rose 8.21% to Rs 1503.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9703 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4666 shares in the past one month.

Intellect Design Arena Ltd added 8.02% to Rs 878.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 43351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35747 shares in the past one month.

