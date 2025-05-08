Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Voltas rises as Q4 PAT zooms 107% YoY to Rs 241 cr; declares dividend of Rs 7/sh

Voltas rises as Q4 PAT zooms 107% YoY to Rs 241 cr; declares dividend of Rs 7/sh

Image
Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Voltas added 1.31% to Rs 1,260.75 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 106.99% to Rs 241.02 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 116.44 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total income jumped 13.85% year on year to Rs 4,847.25 in the fourth quarter of FY25.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 343.17 crore in Q4 FY25, marking a growth of 97.13% as against Rs 174.08 crore in Q4 FY24.

On a full year basis, the companys net profit surged 233.87% to Rs 841.37 crore on 23.57% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 15,737.25 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The unitary cooling products business continued to maintain its growth momentum, and its revenue increased to Rs 892 crore in the reporting quarter against Rs 693 crore in the previous year.

"Overall, volume growth for the year ended was recorded at 36%, with growth in certain allied categories, like air coolers. Voltas remains the market leader in both split and window air-conditioners," it added.

Revenue from the electro-mechanical projects and services segment jumped 13% to Rs 4,157 crore in FY25, compared to Rs 3,683 crore in FY24.

For the year ended March 2025, segment revenue increased by 13%, reached to Rs 4,157 crore, compared to Rs 3,683 crore in the same period last year. The segment result was a positive Rs 169 crore, a significant turnaround from a loss of Rs 328 crore last year. For the quarter, segment revenue was Rs 1,138 crore, compared to Rs 1,098 crore in the same quarter last year. Losses have reduced from Rs 108 crore to RS 2 crore mainly due to improved order booking, better project execution and working capital management, it added.

Meanwhile, the board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 7 per share of face value of Re 1 per share for 2024-25.

Voltas is a premier air conditioning and engineering solutions provider and a projects specialist. The company is part of the Tata Group. In addition to room air conditioners, it also has air coolers, air purifiers, water dispensers, water coolers, commercial refrigeration and commercial air conditioning products in its portfolio.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

