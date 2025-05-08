Wireless Tele-density in India rises to 82.42%

Ministry of Communications stated yesterday that total wireless (mobile+5G-FWA) subscribers in India increased from 1,160.33 million at the end of February-25 to 1,163.76 million at the end of March-25, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.28%. Total Wireless subscription in urban areas decreased from 634 million on February-25 to 632.57 million on March-25 and the subscription in rural areas also increased from 526.33 million to 531.18 million during the same period. The monthly growth rate of urban and rural wireless subscriptions was -0.26% and 0.92%, respectively.

The Wireless Tele-density in India increased from 82.23% at the end of Feb-25 to 82.42% at the end of Mar-25. The Urban Wireless Tele-density decreased from 125.30% at the end of Feb-25 to 124.83% at the end of Mar-25 however, the Rural Tele-density increased from 58.16% to 58.67% during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless subscribers in the total number of wireless subscribers was 54.36% and 45.64%, respectively, at the end of March-25.

Meanwhile, Wireline subscribers increased from 36.91 million at the end of February-25 to 37.04 million at the end of March-25. Net increase in the wireline subscriber base was 0.13 million with a monthly rate of growth 0.37%. The Overall wireline Tele-density in India remained same i.e. 2.62% at the end of March-25 which was at the of February-25. Urban and Rural Wireline Tele-density were 6.62% and 0.39%, respectively, during the same period. The share of urban and rural subscribers in total wireline subscribers were 90.55% and 9.45% respectively at the end of March, 2025.

As per the information received from 1206 operators in March 2025, in comparison to 1189 operators in February 2025, the total Broadband Subscribers increased from 944.04 million at the end of February-25 to 944.12 million at the end of March-25 with a monthly growth rate of 0.009%.

