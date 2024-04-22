Jio Financial rises after recording PAT of Rs 311 crore in Q4

Jio Financial Services added 3.23% to Rs 381.95 after the NBFC reported a net profit of Rs 311 crore in Q4 FY24 as against a PAT of Rs 294 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The companys interest income stood at Rs 280 crore for the quarter. Its total income came in at Rs 418 crore and revenue at Rs 418 crore.

In Q3 FY24, JioFin had recorded interest income and total income of Rs 269 crore and Rs 414 crore, respectively.

On the assets front, the companys total loans, as on 31 March 2024, stood at Rs 173 crore as against Rs 41 crore as on 31 March 2023.

Cash & bank balances aggregated to Rs 10,960 crore and investments added up to Rs 1,33,292 crore as on 31 March 2024.

The company, in its investor presentation for the quarter, said that it currently operates in the vender financing business and has home loans, loans against property and loans against mutual funds in the pipeline.

Jio Financial Services is a non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and engaged in business of finance, trading in futures and options, trading / investments in shares and securities.

