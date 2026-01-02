Jio Financial Services Ltd soars 2.05%

Jio Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 301.75, up 2.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.85% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.48% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Jio Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27666.8, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 74.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 70.69 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 303.65, up 2% on the day. Jio Financial Services Ltd is down 1.85% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.48% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.