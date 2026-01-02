REC Ltd spurts 3.77%

REC Ltd is quoting at Rs 381.55, up 3.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.09% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.48% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

REC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 381.55, up 3.77% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 26289.4. The Sensex is at 85636.03, up 0.53%. REC Ltd has risen around 8.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which REC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27666.8, up 0.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 171.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.21 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 382.45, up 3.74% on the day. REC Ltd is down 29.09% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.48% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.