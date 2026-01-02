JSW Energy Ltd soars 2.33%, Gains for third straight session

JSW Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 513.7, up 2.33% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.03% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% gain in NIFTY and a 0.52% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which JSW Energy Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35507.65, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.72 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 514.8, up 1.93% on the day. JSW Energy Ltd is down 19.03% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% gain in NIFTY and a 0.52% gain in the Nifty Energy index.