Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rises for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 270, up 1.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 26289.4. The Sensex is at 85636.03, up 0.53%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has gained around 0.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35507.65, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.89 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 271.6, up 1.17% on the day. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is down 14.57% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% jump in NIFTY and a 0.52% jump in the Nifty Energy index.