Hitachi Energy India Ltd spurts 1.71%, rises for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hitachi Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35507.65, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 40927 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.24 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 18858, up 1.43% on the day. Hitachi Energy India Ltd is up 24.23% in last one year as compared to a 9.52% gain in NIFTY and a 0.52% gain in the Nifty Energy index.