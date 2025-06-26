Aegis Logistics Ltd up for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 831.7, up 4.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 2.62% in last one year as compared to a 5.55% drop in NIFTY and a 12.92% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 831.7, up 4.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25378.3. The Sensex is at 83219.23, up 0.56%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has risen around 2.77% in last one month.