JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 43.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of JK Agri Genetics rose 43.12% to Rs 12.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.43% to Rs 91.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 78.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.91.9378.9619.3717.7818.9013.2417.7212.2212.288.58

