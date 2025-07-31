Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit declines 23.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.38% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of Gothi Plascon (India) declined 23.40% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.38% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.921.0555.4353.330.460.560.360.470.360.47

