Skipper consolidated net profit rises 39.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 1253.86 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 39.61% to Rs 45.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 1253.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1091.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1253.861091.74 15 OPM %10.149.59 -PBDT78.0857.61 36 PBT60.3743.10 40 NP45.2632.42 40

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

