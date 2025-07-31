Skipper consolidated net profit rises 39.61% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.85% to Rs 1253.86 crore

Net profit of Skipper rose 39.61% to Rs 45.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 32.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.85% to Rs 1253.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1091.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1253.861091.7410.149.5978.0857.6160.3743.1045.2632.42

