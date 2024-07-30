Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 58.30% in the June 2024 quarter

JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 58.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 78.96 crore

Net profit of JK Agri Genetics rose 58.30% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 78.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.9679.82 -1 OPM %17.7811.81 -PBDT13.248.40 58 PBT12.227.53 62 NP8.585.42 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

India is one of the fastest growing markets globally: Samsung CEO Han

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 4: Hockey- IND 1-0 IRE in 2nd Qtr; India medal tally Bronze- 2

LIVE news: Rs 1.46 trillion spent on health sector, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

WazirX dials FIU-IND, FBI to recover funds lost to $230 million heist

Byjus vs BCCI row: Edtech firm seeks to settle debt with cricket board

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story