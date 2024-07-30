JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 58.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 78.96 croreNet profit of JK Agri Genetics rose 58.30% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 78.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales78.9679.82 -1 OPM %17.7811.81 -PBDT13.248.40 58 PBT12.227.53 62 NP8.585.42 58
