JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 58.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.08% to Rs 78.96 crore

Net profit of JK Agri Genetics rose 58.30% to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.08% to Rs 78.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 79.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.78.9679.8217.7811.8113.248.4012.227.538.585.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp