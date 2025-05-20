JK Paper consolidated net profit declines 72.36% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.69% to Rs 1689.50 croreNet profit of JK Paper declined 72.36% to Rs 76.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 275.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.69% to Rs 1689.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1718.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 63.47% to Rs 409.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1121.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.88% to Rs 6718.07 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 6659.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
