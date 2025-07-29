Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Paper rises as Q1 PAT jumps 7% QoQ to Rs 81 cr

JK Paper rises as Q1 PAT jumps 7% QoQ to Rs 81 cr

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
JK Paper rose 2.34% to Rs 359.35 after its consolidated net profit jumped 6.60% to Rs 81.23 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 76.20 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined by 0.90% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 1,674.16 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, net profit fell 41.86%, while revenue from operations shed 2.30% in Q1 FY26.

In Q1 FY26, profit before tax fell by 40.03% year-on-year to Rs 116 crore, as compared to the same quarter in FY25.

Total expenses rose 2.19% year on year to Rs 1,583.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 149.58 (up 10.37%YoY), finance cost was at Rs 67.14 crore (up 88.64%) during the period under review.

Revenue from paper and packaging segment declined 3.91% to Rs 1,641.82 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 1,708.73 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from others segment jumped 192.13% to Rs 34.91 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 11.95 crore in Q1 FY25.

Shri Harsh Pati Singhania, said, the companys core business in paper and paper Board continued to face headwinds from cheap imports resulting in depressed sales realization and ongoing high domestic wood prices. Despite this, JK Paper improved its profits on a sequential basis.

The board of directors of JK Paper (JKPL) has approved the acquisition of a majority stake in Borkar Packaging Private (BPPL).

Commenting on the acquisition, Shri Harsh Pati Singhania, chairman & managing director, said, The Packaging Conversion business is amongst the fastest growing segments in the Indian Paper and Packaging industry driven by growth in end use industries. The acquisition of BPPL is in line with the long term strategic objective of the Company and gives us an opportunity to offer combined solution to customers with respect to secondary and tertiary packaging.

BPPLs customers, employees, vendors and partners will benefit from JK Papers strong knowledge of manufacturing and its high standards in operational excellence, financial management and corporate governance.

With this acquisition, JKPL will further strengthen its top leadership position in the corrugated packaging segment and emerge amongst the top three players in the Folding Cartons space.

BPPL is engaged in the manufacturing of packaging products such as folding cartons, corrugated boxes, and labels. The company operates seven plants across India and reported revenue of Rs 393.20 crore for the financial year 202324.

Furthermore, the companys board approved the proposed issuance of redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of up to Rs 500 crore (Rupees five hundred crore only), in one or more tranches or series. The funds raised will be utilized for routine capital expenditure, long-term working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes, in compliance with applicable regulations and guidelines.

JK Paper is the leading player in office papers, coated papers and Packaging boards. It is one of the most respected paper companies today.

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

