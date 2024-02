Sales rise 2.07% to Rs 3687.72 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 236.82% to Rs 220.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 65.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 2.07% to Rs 3687.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3612.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.3687.723612.9214.929.39455.92228.46345.02126.86220.9265.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel