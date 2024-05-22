Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JK Tyre & Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.24% in the March 2024 quarter

JK Tyre &amp; Industries consolidated net profit rises 56.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.82% to Rs 3698.45 crore

Net profit of JK Tyre & Industries rose 56.24% to Rs 169.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 108.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.82% to Rs 3698.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3632.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 199.54% to Rs 786.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 262.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 15001.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14644.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3698.453632.47 2 15001.7814644.94 2 OPM %13.0110.36 -13.858.86 - PBDT388.18263.26 47 1675.02879.83 90 PBT276.18157.64 75 1238.27472.77 162 NP169.33108.38 56 786.23262.48 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

JK Tyre &amp; Industries consolidated net profit rises 236.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Board of JK Tyre &amp; Industries appoints director

JK Tyre &amp; Inds reports PAT of Rs 227 cr in Q3 FY24

A small town boy from Rajasthan solving India's burgeoning tyre pollution raises 16 crore in pre-series A funding

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Southern Latex standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 64.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Intelligent Supply Chain Infrastru.Trust recommends final dividend

Talbros Automotive hits record high after reporting robust Q4 Numbers

Cineline India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.50 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story