Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 64.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.32% to Rs 98.23 croreNet profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills rose 64.52% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.32% to Rs 98.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.77% to Rs 7.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 410.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 405.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
