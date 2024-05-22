Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 64.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.32% to Rs 98.23 crore

Net profit of Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills rose 64.52% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.32% to Rs 98.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 22.77% to Rs 7.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.36% to Rs 410.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 405.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

98.23103.75410.91405.414.373.855.785.552.592.6416.9320.500.951.1410.5014.191.020.627.8010.10

