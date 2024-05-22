Talbros Automotive hits record high after reporting robust Q4 Numbers

Talbros Automotive Components rallied 6.95% to Rs 336.45 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 49.79 crore in Q4 FY24 steeply higher than Rs 16.88 crore recorded in Q4 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 15.85% year on year (YoY) to Rs 202.68 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 24.63 crore in Q4 FY24, up 38.13% from Rs 17.83 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year. The firm reported exceptional loss of Rs 42.46 crore during the fourth quarter of FY24.

EBITDA stood at Rs 35.5 crore in Q4 FY24, up 32% YoY. EBITDA margin stood at Rs 17.1% in Q4 FY24 as against 15.2% in Q4 FY23.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity shares for the financial year 2023-24 on the entire share capital.

Anuj Talwar, Joint managing director, Talbros Automotive Components, said, For FY24, TACL has demonstrated robust growth throughout the year in terms of business performance and profitability on back of strong order execution and operational efficiencies. For FY24, Total Revenue grew by 21% YoY at Rs 791 crores with EBITDA margins at 16.1%. In Q4 FY24, Company has reported strong revenue growth at 17% YoY, with a 32% increase in EBITDA to Rs 36 crore and a 35% growth in Net Profit to Rs 23 crore.

Even in FY25, Company has secured, through our JV, order of Rs 1,000 crores from a leading European OEM. This order is centered on the supply of Suspension Arms tailored for both conventional ICE vehicles and new age EV platforms for EMEA and NAFTA regions. This order adds a new customer for TACL group in Europe. This will further improve the market share in Europe and open new avenues of growth with existing and new OEMs in that region.

In January 2024, company has concluded its divestment of 40% ownership interest in its joint venture entity, Nippon Leakless Talbros. This decision is consistent with our long-term goals, as the proceeds will be invested in future capital expenditures and high growth business.

Talbros Automotive Components, the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group. It manufactures automotive & industrial gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of UK. The company is the mother brand of gaskets, chassis, rubber products and forgings in India. Talbros Group portfolio also includes Mercedes Benz dealership for passenger cars.

The scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 350.70 in intraday today.

