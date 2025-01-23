JM Financial Products standalone net profit declines 32.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.27% to Rs 179.02 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Products declined 32.20% to Rs 58.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 85.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 31.27% to Rs 179.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 260.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.179.02260.4583.2181.7779.77101.9477.2699.5858.2185.86

