JM Financial Products standalone net profit declines 32.20% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales decline 31.27% to Rs 179.02 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Products declined 32.20% to Rs 58.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 85.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 31.27% to Rs 179.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 260.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales179.02260.45 -31 OPM %83.2181.77 -PBDT79.77101.94 -22 PBT77.2699.58 -22 NP58.2185.86 -32

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

