Dar Credit & Capital standalone net profit rises 65.14% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.84% to Rs 10.04 crore

Net profit of Dar Credit & Capital rose 65.14% to Rs 1.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.84% to Rs 10.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.10.048.2469.8263.112.551.362.381.211.801.09

