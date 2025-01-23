John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 31.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.33% to Rs 181.46 crore

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 31.35% to Rs 34.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 181.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 169.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.181.46169.0659.5154.7048.5036.7546.8635.7134.8626.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News