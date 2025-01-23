Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

John Deere Financial India Pvt standalone net profit rises 31.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 7.33% to Rs 181.46 crore

Net profit of John Deere Financial India Pvt rose 31.35% to Rs 34.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 26.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 181.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 169.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales181.46169.06 7 OPM %59.5154.70 -PBDT48.5036.75 32 PBT46.8635.71 31 NP34.8626.54 31

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

