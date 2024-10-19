JM Financial Products standalone net profit declines 46.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.00% to Rs 225.80 crore

Net profit of JM Financial Products declined 46.31% to Rs 52.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 97.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 26.00% to Rs 225.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 305.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.225.80305.1572.2878.8279.86125.7677.47123.4452.5797.91

