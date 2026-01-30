Associate Sponsors

JM Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 12:17 PM IST
Sales rise 5.61% to Rs 303.68 crore

Net loss of JM Financial Services reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 303.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 287.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales303.68287.54 6 OPM %34.9138.01 -PBDT23.4130.12 -22 PBT10.8320.56 -47 NP-0.8914.50 PL

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

