JM Financial standalone net profit declines 30.76% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.53% to Rs 138.63 crore

Net profit of JM Financial declined 30.76% to Rs 34.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.53% to Rs 138.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 142.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.138.63142.2335.2245.2248.8065.6245.2162.8934.5149.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp