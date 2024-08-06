Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders standalone net profit declines 73.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 93.75% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net profit of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders declined 73.68% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 93.75% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.620.328.0668.750.060.230.060.230.050.19

