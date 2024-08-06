Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders standalone net profit declines 73.68% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 93.75% to Rs 0.62 croreNet profit of Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders declined 73.68% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 93.75% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.620.32 94 OPM %8.0668.75 -PBDT0.060.23 -74 PBT0.060.23 -74 NP0.050.19 -74
